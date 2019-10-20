Tom Noonan stands before his invention, the Fireball Pitching Simulator. He uses an airpowered hydraulic muzzle to fire the baseballs to replicate curveballs and fastballs that are thrown by professional pitchers. He uses a large television moniter, right, that shows a video of a pitcher throwing a ball toward the plate and the baseball is shot out of the tube at the exact time moment the ball would be released by the pitcher in the video, at exactly the same height of the release.