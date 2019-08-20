“Wragg and his coconspirators talked a big game about their bogus trash-to-green-energy business, but it was all a lie. And when he was caught in this lie, he just couldn’t help himself and decided to scam yet another innocent investor,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a news release. “The defendant is clearly a danger to the public and deserves to be in prison for a very long time. My office thanks the court for delivering an appropriate sentence.”