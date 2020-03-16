Albertsons is big. Trailing only Walmart and Kroger among U.S. grocers, it employs 270,000 workers, including 170,000 who are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) and other labor unions. It has 2,260 stores (57 new ones in the last five years, while 121 older stores were sold or shut). It also has 33 million customers a week, many lifelong loyalists. Across the company, its stores are an average of 85 years old, with the ACMEs being older. The first Acme was opened in 1891, in South Philly.