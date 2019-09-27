Ametek Inc., the Berwyn-based maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, says it will pay $925 million in cash to buy Pleasanton, Calif.-based Gatan, a maker of electron-microscope instruments and software with sales across Europe and Asia.
Ametek is buying Gatan from from Florida-based Roper Technologies Inc. It is the highest-priced in a series of Ametek acquisitions since David A. Zapico was named Ametek’s chief executive officer in 2016. The company employs around 16,000 worldwide, including 600 in the Philadelphia area.
Gatan builds “direct detection” technology used by biosciences and materials companies to prepare and analyze specimens. The company makes electron microscopy cameras and instruments, electron-energy filters, software and accessories.
Not counting Gatan’s $180 million in yearly sales, Ametek revenues have risen to $5 billion in the most recent 12-month period, from $3.8 billion when Zapico took over. With sales and profits rising, shares have doubled in value during that time. The stock was trading at $91.15 at mid-morning, up 1 percent so far Friday.
In a statement, Zapico called Gatan “an outstanding company” which “nicely complements” Ametek’s own analytical instruments and adds fast-growing markets.
Roper chief Neil Hunn called Ametek “a great fit” for Gatan. It’s the second transaction with a local company in two months: Roper in August bought Exton-based insurance software maker iPipeline for $1.6 billion.
Last month, Ametek said it is buying Pacific Design Technologies — which makes coolers for Nasa’s Mars Curiosity Rover, Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the F-16 fighter jet — for $125 million. Last year the company paid $525 million for Telular Corp. (industrial tank systems), $40 million for Forza Corp. (sensors), an undisclosed price for Motec GmbH (vehicle cameras), $235 million for FMH Aerospace (gas systems), and $38 million for Arizona Instruments.