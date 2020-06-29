Victory Bancorp Inc., which runs Limerick-based, $291 million-asset Victory Bank, says it will pay 6.25% a year for the next five years to investors who bought a total of $10 million of its fixed-to-floating-rate 10-year notes. The bank, which has been modestly profitable, may buy the notes back after five years. Or, following that period, the bank will pay 6.13% above the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) until the bonds expire.