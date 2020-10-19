Endo’s share price peaked at $95 in 2015. But the stock lost most of its value later that year as it forecast lower profits. It took its Opana line of opiate painkillers off the market in 2017. DEA agents had called Opana one of the most-abused prescription narcotics, and state and local governments and plaintiff lawyers have filed civil lawsuits to recover treatment costs and alleged damages against Endo, Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, and other opioid drugmakers and distributors.