Two years after the filmmaker Stephanie Soechtig told the story of lawyer Robert Bilott and his long-running pollution lawsuits against DuPont, leading up to a $671 million settlement, in a documentary called The Devil We Know, Comcast’s Focus Features has given the tale a bigger-budget remake. Just in time for the holidays, the actor Mark Ruffalo plays Bilott, the lawyer who collected hundreds of millions for his clients and tens of millions for his big Ohio law firm by suing DuPont for dumping Teflon byproducts into a river as recently as the 1990s despite knowing some might cause cancer.