“I’m asking my parents, why were the fish getting these problems? The answer: pollution. And of course my next question was why don’t they do something about it? Well, by God, they did. In the 14 years I lived there, they cleaned that lake up. That made a huge impression on me, about what was possible, and could be done,” said Ruffalo, who stars in Dark Waters and produced it as well, shepherding it from a magazine article to a major Hollywood release (distributed by Comcast’s Focus Features) in just three years.