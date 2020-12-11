Rubin didn’t reveal how much he paid for WinCraft or how much he received for ShopRunner. Still, he did disclose this summer that he had sold a 5.6% share in Fanatics to investors for $350 million. That suggests a total value for Fanatics of more than $6 billion, which would enable Rubin to brag that he owns a “unicorn,” a private company worth billions should he sell it or take it public.