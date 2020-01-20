In December, yet another delivery rival, Snackpass, started by recent Yale grad Andrew Tan, raised $21 million from Andrew Chen, a partner at software-ventures pioneer Andreessen Horowitz. Chen was joined by Silicon Valley stalwarts Y Combinator, General Catalyst and Inspired Capital — and Philadelphia-New York-Silicon Valley-based First Round Capital, whose chairman, Josh Kopleman, once expressed regrets at not buying into GoPuff, but clearly feels its rivals are still worth buying, too. (Kopelman is chairman of the board that oversees the Inquirer.)