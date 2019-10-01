At the August PSERS meeting, state Treasurer Joe Torsella objected, as he often does, to betting hundreds of millions on a high-fee private-equity fund like Platinum. He says such funds — long a favored choice of the state’s pension managers — lock up capital for years, charge high fees, and can’t be counted on to do better than low-fee stock-market index funds like those set up by his late mentor, Vanguard Group founder John C. Bogle.