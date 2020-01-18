The commission’s top staffer is another Philadelphian, trucking heir Frank Giordano, who, like DiLella, is a former president of the Union League — a connection they worked at the White House visit. The pair reminded Pence that the Union League’s portrait of his favorite president, Calvin Coolidge, is on loan to Pence’s working office, across the street from the White House. So that’s where the vice president took the delegation to pose for pictures.