“The purpose of the swaps was to protect the issuers from rising interest rates on their future debt issuance," said Ed Jones, spokesperson for RBC, in an email. "As interest rates have fallen, the issuers will save money on their debt but pay to terminate their interest rate hedge. Essentially the issuers gave up the benefit of falling rates in return for protection against rising rates. We stand by the work that we do and the financing solutions we offer to all of our clients.”