Target, as a publicly traded company, was required by U.S. securities law to announce its data breach if it believed the resulting losses could materially affect the company’s profitability. Also, as a company doing business in California, it was required to tell customers in the largest U.S. state when their “unencrypted personal information” had been “acquired, or reasonably believed to have been acquired, by an unauthorized person,” whether or not the company believed that customers had suffered a loss.