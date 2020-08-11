PREIT, owner of the Fashion District and Cherry Hill malls and others, reported a net loss of $23.1 million during the three months ended June 30, a period during which its properties were largely shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The figure, up from a net loss of $6.1 million during the same quarter a year-ago, was primarily driven by decreases in real-estate revenue from closures imposed by government stay-at-home orders and rent breaks for tenants, the company said in an earnings report on Tuesday.
Shares of PREIT were trading at $1.22 at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in New York, down 3.2% from their close on Monday. The Russell 3000 Index, which counts PREIT as a member, was up 0.5% over that time.
“The past few months have been intense and challenging. As a world, as a company, and certainly as a sector, our resolve continues to be tested,” PREIT chief executive Joseph F. Coradino said in a conference call with analysts after the report’s release. “As Thomas Paine said, ‘These are the times that try men’s souls.‘”
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, PREIT’s full name, is the biggest mall owner in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, with 4.7 million square feet of space under management in the region, according to market tracker the CoStar Group.
Its 21 malls in nine states include the Fashion District in Center City, formerly the Gallery at Market East; Willow Grove Park and the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Montgomery County; and the Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, and Cumberland Mall in South Jersey.
All of its properties were ordered closed in March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and did not begin reopening until mid-May.
The last of its malls, the Fashion District, resumed operation early last month, but some of its biggest tenants remain closed, hampering traffic and revenue. They include AMC Theatres, the City Winery restaurant and performance venue, and the Round One entertainment arcade.
PREIT reiterated in its earnings release Tuesday that there was “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern” if it was unsuccessful in maintaining solvency through measures that include renegotiating its bank loans. That disclosure first appeared in its last earnings statement, covering the first three months of 2020.
PREIT chief financial officer Mario C. Ventresca Jr. told analysts Tuesday that the company won’t have to pay back the $4.5 million loan it received in April under the Small Business Administration’s $659-billion Paycheck Protection Program. The program calls for the loans to be forgiven if the money was used to save jobs.
Coradino, meanwhile, said the company expected to sign an agreement later Tuesday for a $30-million bridge loan, to be paid back by Sept. 30, to “smooth over the impacts” of rent deferrals and temporary reductions extended to to cash-strapped tenants while it works to negotiate a longer-term arrangement with its lenders.
The company said last month that its creditors had granted it a short-term reprieve from the financial-performance benchmarks known as “covenants” that the company must meet to keep its loans in good standing.
The new $30 million loan “really gives us the ability and the time to negotiate a longer-term deal with our banks,” Coradino said.