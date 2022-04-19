Recreational weed sales for adults will start Thursday at 13 locations, including six in South Jersey, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission said Tuesday.

The closes to Philadelphia are Curaleaf in Bellmawr and Edgewater Park, The Cannabist in Deptford, and The Botanist in Williamstown. Curaleaf is opening at 9:30 a.m., The Botanist at 10 a.m., but The Cannabist won’t sell its first recreational cannabis until 5 p.m.

» READ MORE: A guide to New Jersey cannabis law.

“We expect 13 locations for the entire state will make for extremely busy stores,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the cannabis commission, said in a news release. “The dispensaries have assured us that they are ready to meet the demand without disrupting patient access, and with minimal impact on the surrounding communities, but patience will be key to a good opening day.”

Some observers doubted that all 13 of the medical dispensaries that received approval on April 11 to expand into recreational sales would be ready to go at the outset, but that turned out not to be the case.

Shoppers will be able to buy up to 1 ounce of dried flower or up to 5 grams of concentrates, resins, or oils, or 10 100mg packages of edibles at a time.

Brown warned shoppers from neighboring states that it is illegal to take cannabis across state lines. It’s not clear how or if that will be enforced.

» READ MORE: What to expect if you want to smoke weed at the shore.

Dispensary locations in North Jersey:

Apothecarium, 1865 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood

Apothecarium, 55 South Main Street, Phillipsburg

Ascend Wellness, 174 Route 17 North, Rochelle Park

RISE, 26-48 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield

RISE, 196 3rd Avenue, #3C, Paterson

Dispensary locations in Central Jersey:

Zen Leaf, 117 Sprint Street, Elizabeth

Zen Leaf, 3256 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township

Dispensary locations in South Jersey:

The Botanist, 100 Century Drive, Egg Harbor Township

The Botanist, 2090 N Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

The Cannabist/Columbia Care, 1692 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford – 5 PM Open for recreational

The Cannabist/Columbia Care, 1062 North Delsea Drive, Vineland – 5 PM Open for recreational

Curaleaf, 640 Creek Road, Bellmawr

Curaleaf, 4237 US-130 South, Edgewater Park