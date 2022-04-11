In a system that will emphasize local control, the New Jersey cannabis regulators on Monday said 13 medical marijuana stores, included 7 in South Jersey will be allowed to start selling recreational weed, possibly within weeks, giving millions of adults in the Philadelphia area local access to legal cannabis for the first time.

The action comes 17 months after New Jersey voters approved legalization in a referendum. And the five-member Cannabis Regulatory Commission was under increasing political pressure to launch the state’s recreational cannabis market. On Monday the board voted to permit seven of the state’s 10 operating medical cannabis companies to start sales.

Jeff Brown, the commission’s executive director, said at a special meeting that the medical marijuana companies, known as alternative treatment centers or ATCs), had presented convincing evidence that they were ready for recreational sales.

“We do not see market-wide concerns with moving these ATCs forward,” Brown said.

Brown said the cannabis companies still have to undergo a final inspection and meet other requirements before sales can start. He did not specify how long that is expected to take.

N.J.’s recent history of pot legalization

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who took office in January 2018, said during his campaign that he favored cannabis legalization for anyone over 21. The state had legalized medical cannabis since 2010, but the market had remained small and constrained because Murphy’s predecessor, Chris Christie, did not support it.

After legislative efforts to legalize cannabis failed during Murphy’s first 18 months in office, New Jersey residents were given the chance to decide for themselves though a Nov. 2020 ballot question, which passed 67% to 33%.

Three months later Murphy signed a package of three bills that called for the establishment of a regulated recreational marijuana market, decriminalizing the possession of up to six ounces of marijuana, and mandating the removal low-level marijuana arrests from the records of as many as a quarter of a million people.

What happened in the past year?

During the past year, the new Cannabis Regulatory Commission, chaired by Dianna Houenou, once an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, wrestled with the challenges of building a new agency during a pandemic. They worked to expand an inadequate medical cannabis market that was hobbled by lawsuits over licensing decisions. Officials also laid the groundwork for the recreational market, which is expected to generate $2 billion in sales by 2025.

Establishing the recreational market is not as simple as giving the state’s medical cannabis industry a green light to start selling to any adults with cash in their pockets.

The commission, known as the CRC, had to write rules ensuring that the start of recreational weed sales did not disrupt access for patients. The CRC also had to make sure that small entrepreneurs, individuals with marijuana arrests on their records, and people from economically disadvantaged communities had a fair shot at getting into the business — instead of allowing large publicly-traded companies with operations in multiple states to dominate it.

Also complicating the rollout was a requirement for municipalities to decide whether to allow any type of recreational cannabis business to operate within their borders and choose where those businesses could operate. As of last September, 40 of 100 municipalities in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties had allowed at least one type of cannabis business to open.

Local control did not stop there. The municipalities’ governing bodies then have to approve a resolution approving recreational cannabis operations at each specific location.

Big cannabis applies pressure

The CRC issued its initial rules in August, taking care to emphasize social equity, especially for Black and brown New Jersey residents who were disproportionally harmed by decades of prohibition.

By late October, large medical marijuana companies in New Jersey were clamoring for CRC permission to sell recreational weed to adult, saying they had boosted inventory and hired hundreds in anticipation of sales starting no later than the one-year anniversary of Murphy signing the cannabis laws on Feb. 21, 2021.

Jeff Brown, executive director of the CRC, pushed back in January, saying that regulators were not satisfied that statewide supplies were adequate for both the medical and recreational markets. What’s more, he said, not all of the medical marijuana companies demanding approval for recreational sales had met all the needed local approvals.

Late last month, the CRC said supplies remained short and that the commission was not convinced that the most vulnerable patients would have uninterrupted access or that that the companies’ social equity plans for hiring and other measures were concrete enough.