David’s Bridal is laying off some workers sooner than expected.

The wedding-dress company based in Conshohocken announced in April that it would be closing stores and laying off 9,236 people across the country only days before it filed for bankruptcy.

Three waves of layoffs were planned for Pennsylvania, which would take place in April, May and between June and August. Now, employees in the state who were scheduled to be laid off between June 12 and August 11, will be laid off between June 2 and July 24.

Pennsylvania counties affected by all waves of layoffs include Allegheny, Blair, Bucks, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Luzerne, Montgomery, York, although the specific number of employees affected was not announced.

Other states are also experiencing this acceleration in layoffs. Ohio and Wisconsin, which were expecting workers to be laid off between early-June and early-August, will now see these layoffs take place by late June, according to company notices. One hundred and forty seven workers will be laid off in Wisconsin in total. The number of workers affected in Ohio was not specified.

David’s Bridal changed the timeline in order to comply with requirements recently imposed by the bankruptcy court and to fulfill other business needs to close locations sooner, according to the company notices.

James Marcum, David’s Bridal’s CEO, said earlier this year that the company faced a challenging “post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions.” At the time of the layoff announcement in April, a spokesperson for the company said the company could be sold.

A representative from David’s Bridal could not immediately be reached for comment on the change of timeline.

The company, which has been in business for over 70 years, filed for bankruptcy twice in the last five years, and emerged from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.

Despite the bankruptcy and layoffs, the company has continued to reassure customers that their dress orders will still be processed throughout these past few months.

In a message posted to the company’s website in April which is still linked to the homepage, Marcum said “I want to emphasize again, our stores and online platforms are open. Our team members are here for you. Your orders are our first priority.”