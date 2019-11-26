Misleading Discounts: Look at price tags carefully. If the “starting price” is higher than what you’ve seen the item going for lately, then odds are the retailer is using the MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) to calculate the discount. At this point in the year, MSRP isn’t really a useful number to go by, so if that’s what they’re basing the discount on, it’s a sly way of charging higher prices. Might be better to wait.