U.S. online shoppers are expected to shell out between $10.8 to $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday, capping for many a weekend of energetic shopping.
The online-only shopping day is expected to surpass Black Friday, which netted $9 billion this year — a 21.6% year-over-year increase from last year, at $7.4 billion.
This year, as droves of customers eschewed crowds in favor of shopping online to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Adobe Analytics, which studied consumer purchases and transaction data from popular retailers, predicted that Cyber Monday 2020 would rank as the year’s biggest day for online sales.
So far, Cyber Monday deals that have been announced aren’t much better than Black Friday deals, said Kristin McGrath, editor at BlackFriday.com, which monitors web deals. Harking back to traditional doorbuster Black Friday tactics, many digital shops are likely to offer eye-popping discounts on popular products that usually sell out quickly to attract people to their site, hoping they linger and load up shopping carts with other things.
U.S. consumers are projected to spend $189 billion online during the holiday season, the span of time from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, according to Adobe Analytics.
Shopping by smartphone has grown in popularity, Adobe said -- markedly so during this year’s Black Friday -- and the devices could do as much as 42% of the shopping this holiday season, underscoring the need for retailers to set up sleek, mobile-friendly platforms and easy ways to pay. Adobe predicted U.S. consumers would spend $28.1 billion on more smartphones this year.
Shipping speed, analysts said, will be of critical importance this holiday season amid a flood of online orders and supply chain disruptions at various retailers. Companies are asking customers to buy online and pick up in store, or customers otherwise have to order weeks in advance to receive gifts in time for Christmas.
Dec. 1 is the “golden day” for cheapest shipping, Adobe said, and Dec. 13 is the last day for the cheapest shipping. Sixty-four percent of customers said they would not pay extra for expedited shipping.
As small businesses struggle nationally, a greater number of U.S. consumers said they would make a concerted effort to shop closer to home, particularly as larger retailers, such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon, have done well during the pandemic.
Bloomberg News contributed to this article.