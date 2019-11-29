The Gallery was a public space. When news of renovation plans spread, it sparked anxieties around retail gentrification, and with that, that fear that a very Philly space could be lost. And more specifically, one where people of color, especially young ones, often came for screen-printed t-shirts, their tags and chains, their earrings, their full sets, their eyebrow shaping, but perhaps most importantly, their quality time with the friends who knew all the capital that those things carried. Getting something custom there could be a sign that you hit a milestone, that you made a little money, that you loved someone. We didn’t need to explain. We didn’t even need to shop. We could just be there.