Hertz claimed that it did not have a record of the rental extensions or that several of Ayoub’s extensions were not approved. Ayoub has an e-receipt stating he paid Hertz $2,309.44 for the rental on May 29, 2019, after Hertz told him it planned to go to the police but before he was arrested. After learning of that payment, prosecutors in Delaware and New Jersey dropped the criminal case against him. Ayoub is among 20 former Hertz customers who have joined to sue the car-rental giant for allegedly filing false police reports. The suit, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, also names the company’s senior executives as defendants.