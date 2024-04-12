A look at the new stores coming to King of Prussia this spring

King of Prussia Mall is expecting to open four new stores this spring. That’s on top of recent store openings that have brought more apparel and accessories offerings to the mall’s roster of over 450 retailers.

The store openings come at a time when another area mall, the Fashion District in Center City has been struggling. The former co-owner of the mall, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), emerged from its second bankruptcy in four years earlier this month, and left the mall to partner Macerich, a real estate investment trust. PREIT has 13 malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia, including the Cherry Hill Mall.

Advertisement

Details of the new store openings:

Coming this spring

Rothy’s. Headquartered in San Francisco, Rothy’s is known for their footwear. The brand launched in 2016 with a signature thread made from recycled plastic water bottles, according to Barron’s. This will be the company’s first location in the state.

The store is expected to open this spring on the upper level near Warby Parker.

🌐 rothys.com

Evereve. This woman’s apparel company carries its own line of fashion as well as over 150 brands. Evereve opened its first store in 2004 in Minnesota and has two locations in Pittsburgh, among other places.

The store is expected to open this spring on the midlevel near Ted Baker.

🌐 evereve.com

Vuori. This athletic apparel brand is based out of Encinitas, Calif., and was launched in 2014. Vuori also opened a location in Center City this year, which was the company’s first location in the Philadelphia region. Authorized retailers of the Vuori brand in the area include REI, Philadelphia Runner, and Nordstrom.

The store is expected to open this spring on the upper level near Zara.

🌐 vuoriclothing.com

Neuhaus. This Belgian chocolate business opened its original shop in 1857 in Brussels, and the company now has locations across the world including in China, Qatar, and the United Kingdom. In the United States, there are Neuhaus locations including in Boston, New York City, and Washington.

The shop is expected to open this spring on the midlevel in front of Apple.

🌐 neuhauschocolates.com

Recently opened

Grand Jewelers. The jewelry brand joins Tiffany & Co. and Cartier as King of Prussia’s options for baubles and sparkly accessories.

The store opened in April on the upper level near L. L. Bean.

🕑 Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mango. The Spanish apparel brand now has its first store in Pennsylvania. The company already has locations in New York and New Jersey.

The store opened in February on the midlevel next to J.Crew.

🌐 mango.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Little Words Project. The idea behind Little Words Project originated when the founder, who experienced bullying, started to make bracelets with motivational messages for herself and her sorority sisters. The colorful beaded bracelets carry messages such as “good energy,” “fearless,” and “you got this,” among others.

The store opened in March on the upper level near Warby Parker.

📞484-803-4519 🌐 littlewordsproject.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Abercrombie Kids. Abercrombie Kids is one of the brands from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., the apparel company that also owns Hollister. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. got its start in 1892 selling camping, fishing, and hunting gear. There is also an Abercrombie Kids in Cherry Hill.

The store opened in March on the midlevel next to Foot Locker.

📞610-290-7156 🌐 abercrombie.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.