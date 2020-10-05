The Washington state-based REI has 165 retail stores in 39 states, including locations in King of Prussia, Conshohocken, and Evesham. Organized as a consumers’ co-op that pays annual dividends to its 5.5 million members, REI sells everything from tents to GPS-guided watches, and like retailers nationwide, its stores were temporarily closed when COVID-19 swept across the country. But interest in the outdoors exploded during the pandemic, and many retailers experienced a major run on kayaks, bicycles, and fishing gear.