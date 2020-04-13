KUMAR: “It’s not the same product. There are several companies who only supply to businesses. They don’t supply to the consumer market at all. So that’s the first part of the problem. ... Now there are some other companies who work in both markets, like Georgia Pacific. ... But even Georgia Pacific, the material they use for the commercial brands is different from what they use for consumer brands. They use mostly recycled fiber, but for the consumer brand, they don’t use that. They use 100% virgin fiber. People are looking for what they want in the consumer market. They’re not going to get commercial product, which is available in the market. So because of all this complexity, as soon as the demand increased, they just cannot fulfill that.”