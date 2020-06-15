Also, Paychex Inc., a payroll firm based in New York state, issued a helpful forgiveness estimator on its website: https://www.paychex.com/business-loans/loan-forgiveness-estimator. You can enter your loan amount, number of full-time employees, and other data for a ballpark estimate of how much of your loan might be turned into a grant if you play your fiscal cards right. The issue turns largely on how much of the money was used to keep workers on the job.