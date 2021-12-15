Singer and actress Selena Gomez will invest in Gopuff and become a “strategic partner” for the Philadelphia-based delivery startup, according to a report.

Gomez is committing an undisclosed amount into the $15 billion company, Fortune magazine reported Tuesday. As part of the deal, Gopuff will work with Serendipity Brands, a New York-based ice cream firm that Gomez co-owns, to offer its ice cream to customers.

Gopuff, founded by a pair of Drexel University students, has rapidly expanded across the United States and Europe. Based on North Third Street just north of Spring Garden Street, it now delivers beer, snacks, and toiletries in more than 1,000 cities.

“The first time I heard about Gopuff was one night when I was hanging out with some friends at home. We needed something from the store, but no one wanted to hop in the car and drive, so someone suggested Gopuff. I was blown away by how quickly our order arrived,” Gomez told Fortune. “After that, I started hearing their name and seeing the Gopuff brand pop up all over.”

Gopuff officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has raised billions of dollars from investors since 2020, when the pandemic pushed consumers to shop more online. Besides Gomez, other investors include Fidelity investment group of Boston; Scottish investment manager Baillie Gifford; Aldridge Capital Partners of Vienna, Va., an early investor in Amazon and eBay; New York-based Reinvent Capital, an early investor in Lyft and SpaceX; and Japan-based, Saudi-funded SoftBank Vision Fund 1, which invested $750 million in GoPuff in 2019.