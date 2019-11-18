David Shulkin, who served as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in both the Obama and Trump administrations, will speak next week at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia about the policy and politics of veterans’ affairs and the obstacles vets face when it comes to health care.
He’ll also be discussing his new book It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country: Our Broken Government and the Plight of Veterans. In the book, Shulkin details a shadow government of non-vetted Trump advisers — with no health experience — determining veterans’ policy.
The Gladwyn resident ran several major health systems before he was asked to serve as the VA’s undersecretary under Obama. The current president surprisingly installed Shulkin as the head of the department, where he oversaw a hospital empire that served nine million veterans and employed 135,000 people.
Under Shulkin’s leadership, the VA reduced wait times for health care, improved the appeals process for veterans seeking disability benefits, focused on reducing the number of veteran suicides by providing more mental health services, and helped to reduce unemployment among veterans.
Trump fired Shulkin by tweet following an imbroglio over a European business excursion. In his book, Shulkin said he was set up by GOP political appointees who wanted to privatize the VA and who felt he wasn’t onboard with an ideology that called for dismantling the system.
The event, at the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia located at One South Broad Street, is open to the general public. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. Admission is $30 and includes a reception and a signed copy of Shulkin’s book.