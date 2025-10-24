Sixers, Flyers hire contractors to build new South Philly arena and to demolish two blocks of Market Street storefronts

The Sixers and Flyers have hired contractors to build a new South Philly arena and to clear two blocks of Market Street, advancing redevelopment plans at two high-visibility city locations.

A joint venture of New York-based Turner Construction Co. and Indiana-based AECOM Hunt will manage construction of the arena, which will be home to the city’s NBA and NHL teams and the planned, as-yet-unnamed women’s WNBA team.

And the teams have hired Philadelphia- and Norristown-based contractor Pride Enterprises Inc. to demolish vacant storefronts in the 900 and 1000 blocks of Market Street in Center City, near where the Sixers had earlier envisioned a new arena before NBA leaders quashed the proposal that would have competed with Comcast Spectacor’s Wells Fargo Center (now Xfinity Mobile Arena) in South Philly.

The blocks could be available for events marking the nation’s 250th anniversary next summer, according to people familiar with the plans.

The arena partners are no strangers to pro team construction. Over the past 20 years, Turner-AECOM Hunt joint ventures have built the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

In Philadelphia, they built the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field, the FMC Tower and One uCity Square office buildings in University City, and the Chubb Center in Center City, the insurance company offices slated to open next year.

For the South Phily project, the partners, doing business as PACT+, have brought on Philadelphia-based union contractors to do much of the work, including Black-owned general construction company Perryman Construction, construction manager Hunter Roberts Construction Group, and Camfred Construction.

The teams haven’t said how large the arena will be. A design team at the firm Populous and Moody Nolan was hired in June by team partners Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Comcast Spectacor, a subsidiary of the Philadelphia-based entertainment, cable television, and internet giant, to develop the plan.

David Adelman, the Philadelphia student housing developer and investor who chairs the teams’ development venture, in a statement promised “the most technologically advanced and fan-focused sports and entertainment venue.” Adelman earlier said the new arena will open in 2030, and the WNBA team will play its first game there.

The project “is a chance to build something that becomes part of Philadelphia’s fabric,” said Turner’s Philadelphia-based vice president, Dave Kaminski, in a statement.

Jason Kopp of AECOM Hunt promised “cutting-edge amenities for athletes, performers, and visitors.”