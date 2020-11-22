By the end of October, Wronko was scouting suburban locations “at the insistence of our investors and our employees” after the latest city protests, traffic controls and Septa disruption. With plywood over windows and heavy security, the neighborhood came to look “like a military zone.” Unpredictable curfews and street closings kept staff home, as they had in May. “We missed a week due to the the way the city handled this, in response to the riots in June, and now in October we are missing another week. We are a small start-up and we can’t afford that.”