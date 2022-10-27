The Sixers social media pages this season might feature some familiar names — and we’re not talking about Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid or even James Harden.

Ahead of every game, beginning Saturday, the 76ers will feature a local business on their social media accounts as part of its Spirit of Small Business program. The season’s first spotlight will be Coffee Cream and Dreams, a cafe in the Fairmount section of the city.

This season, the program will provide participating businesses with a $500 credit toward services provided by LegalZoom, which has signed on as a partner for the Spirit of Small Business.

“We are thrilled to partner with LegalZoom on our Spirit of Small Business program,” said Katie O’Reilly, 76ers’ chief revenue officer. “The impact of the 76ers’ Spirit of Small Business program has already been felt and loved by many local, Philadelphia businesses. Our partnership with LegalZoom will allow us to grow the program, amplify the spotlight on these businesses, as well as enhance our offering to them with its unique services.”

Participating businesses will also join in an event with business professionals from both the Sixers organization and LegalZoom.

“LegalZoom is dedicated to providing small businesses in underserved communities access to products and services that make starting and running a business easier, and through the Spirit of Small Business, we get to do just that,” said TJ Cohen, LegalZoom’s head of brand partnerships.

When the Sixers organization first launched the Spirit of Small Business in the 2020-21 season, it featured 77 Philly-area businesses, 30 of which were Black-owned and 40 were female-owned.

Thane Wright, the owner of Bower Café who was featured during the Spirit of Small Business’ first year, said being featured in the program in the months after the pandemic helped create opportunities.

“It just really helped to bring visibility to the shop,” Wright told Kees2Life on Instagram. “I was chosen to open a cafe in the new Pavilion at Pennsylvania Hospital, coming in March. And the second opportunity … on 12th and Walnut. This will be the place of my new flagship shop.”

Bloomsday Cafe owners Kelsey Bush & Zach Morris are big Sixers fans and were surprised with a special appearance by Doc Rivers during a Zoom interview when their business was featured during the first iteration of the program.

Fans and business owners can learn more about the Sixers’ Spirit of Small Business program — and submit someone to be featured — here.