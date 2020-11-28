Baron, now 7, has also served as an adviser of sorts. “He’s my fit model,” she said. “I try things on him when I’m launching a new product. He’s always the first to try a product. He tells me if it doesn’t feel right or fit right. Like I made these harem pants and they kept getting caught in the car seat. He told me there needed to be less of a drop, less material. Kids will tell you the truth.”