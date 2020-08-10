One big issue for a small business owner in complying with the FFCRA is fairness. In addition to the law and similar state statutes passed to address COVID-19 related absences, Hackett advises employers to ensure that, as they make child care accommodations, they must treat similarly situated employees the same. Your business needs to have a written policy for when an employee needs time off related to school schedules and it needs to be applied consistently. No one should be receiving an unequal level of time off or compensation and if your employee purchases items to conduct business from home, you may be obligated to reimburse the employee for this business related expense.