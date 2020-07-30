When classes begin for 125,000 Philadelphia School District students on Sept. 2, they will do so virtually.
The school board Thursday night formally blessed Superintendent William R. Hite Jr.‘s back-to-school plan, meaning children will be out of classrooms until at least November because of fears of coronavirus spread.
Hite initially wanted most students back in school for face-to-face instruction two days a week, but that plan got knocked down after intense public pushback from principals, teachers, parents and others.
The board voted 7-1 to sign off on the fully virtual plan, with Maria McColgan expressing deep reservations about vulnerable children being out of classrooms for so long.
“The way we’re trying to prevent this is causing more harm than the disease,” said McColgan, a pediatrician.
This is a developing story and will be updated.