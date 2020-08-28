The Fed was the first to act when it became clear we weren’t prepared and wouldn’t be able to dodge the virus: it slashed interest rates to effectively zero. If you’ve wondered why the stock market has rallied to new record highs despite corporate profits being crushed, it is the zero rates. Stock investors know the Fed has their back, and while stock prices are unlikely to continue straight up, if it looks as if they are headed down in a significant way, the Fed will step in to ensure they don’t.