Some business owners I know don’t think they would qualify for a PPP loan. That’s probably not true. Most small businesses, as well as independent contractors and sole proprietors, are eligible for these loans. Even if you don’t have an official “payroll” you can still borrow up to 2.5 times your prior year earnings (but no more than $100,000) that were subject to self-employment tax and even include related payroll costs like health insurance and retirement payments. You don’t necessarily have had to file a 2019 return and you don’t necessarily have to have the best credit record. There are some restrictions so what you should be doing is talking to a financial lender authorized by the Small Business Administration to find out exactly what you need to apply. It’s at least worth a conversation.