Rule number two: innovation is key. For most restaurants in Philadelphia, where dining rooms are closed and service is limited to outdoor seating, just serving food isn’t going to cut it. Of course, expanding delivery and takeout options, as many have done, is important. But other sources of revenue will need to be created and the successful startups in the restaurant business have had to re-think the products they planned to offer. Serrano says he’s coming up with new menu theme ideas every two weeks and frequently gives out free food and samples. Other venues, like The Garden at the Fitler Club, which just launched a new outdoor patio overlooking the Schuylkill River, have also had to be creative.