Philly’s own Ellen Yin, Nick Elmi, and Tyler Akin are working with the IRC to push the RESTAURANTS Act, but this moment calls for relief that goes beyond business grants, an extension of the PPP program, and tax relief. Chefs should be advocating for a nationwide social safety net that hospitality workers will benefit from without putting their lives on the line: nationwide rent and mortgage forgiveness, eviction moratoria, boosted PUA benefits, universal healthcare. With the proper support in place, restaurants could close completely or weather lower revenues from takeout-only business without endangering staff.