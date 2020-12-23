In a few months, a handful of COVID-19 vaccines will likely have passed FDA requirements, gotten distributed, and become widely available. This poses a dilemma for small employers. Whether you’ve got five or 50 people in your offices, you want all of your employees to be in a safe work environment. People getting sick on the job will not only hurt your business, but will keep away other employees, both current and prospective. Not only that – and despite some federal protections from a new stimulus bill - you could be facing legal liability if someone gets sick from COVID because you didn’t take appropriate steps to protect them.