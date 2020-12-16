Setting aside emergency authorization, other factors can affect whether your employer could require the vaccine. Your employer would need to be able to show that it’s necessary for the job — that could mean you work in a high-risk environment, such as a hospital or a longterm care facility, and that the vaccine is necessary to keep patients and employees safe — or that there’s a “direct threat,” DiClemente said. The EEOC and CDC have deemed COVID-19 a “direct threat.” That means that if you work in a high-risk environment, employers could likely make the case for requiring a vaccine. But if you work from home, they probably can’t.