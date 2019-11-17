I was on Shake `N Bake in 1996. If I would have been on Shake `N Bake in 1956, it would have been an awesome innovative breakthrough. When I was on it, it was essentially bread crumbs in a bag. It had not grown in forever. You could easily look at that and arguably that might be the least relevant form of delivery that you could find. At that particular time, McDonald’s was growing leaps and bounds with chicken nuggets, and we found an increase in household penetration in boneless, skinless chicken breasts. We created a recipe where mom basically cut the chicken breast into squares Shake `N Baked it, and you had much more nutritious chicken nuggets for your kids. I say it not because it’s the most brilliant idea in the world, but it is a way of rethinking the role your brand can play in a more relevant environment.