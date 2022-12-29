After a brutal week featuring thousands of canceled flights, Southwest Airlines said it’s planning to resume its normal airline schedule on Friday.

“While Southwest continues to operate roughly one third of its schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29, we plan to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, Dec. 30,” the company said in a statement Thursday, adding it was “eager to return to a state of normalcy.”

“We have much work ahead of us, including investing in new solutions to manage wide-scale disruptions,” the company added.

The news comes after another difficult day for Southwest, which canceled more than 2,300 flights on Thursday, including 22 flights in and out of Philadelphia International Airport. On Wednesday, nearly every flight heading to and from Philadelphia was canceled as part of a nationwide disruption that stemmed from a deadly winter story that spread across much of the United States.

Southwest also announced it has set up a page for customers impacted by disruptions between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. to submit refund and reimbursement requests for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation, as well as connect with their luggage. The website is Southwest.com/traveldisruption.

The widespread problems have drawn scrutiny to Southwest from federal officials.

“Their system really has completely melted down,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN earlier this week. “From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage.”

On Thursday, Ryan Green, Southwest’s chief commercial officer, apologized for the company’s collapse and promised to rebuild the confidence of customers.

“My personal apology is the first step of making things right after many plans changed and experiences fell short of your expectations of us,” Green said in a video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.