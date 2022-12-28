All Southwest flights heading in and out of Philadelphia International Airport have been canceled Wednesday morning as the airline’s travel woes continue.

Twenty three Southwest flights were canceled as of 7:45 a.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware. Twenty two Southwest flights are already canceled for Thursday, as the airline continues to grapple with flight cancellations stemming from a deadly winter storm that has disrupted air travel since late last week.

Southwest has been impacted more than any other airline, and continues to experience mass disruptions across the country. Of the more than 2,700 domestic U.S. flights canceled on Wednesday, over 2,500 of them are Southwest.

Problems are expected to continue into Thursday, where more than 2,300 Southwest flights have already been canceled. The travel disruptions have drawn scrutiny from federal officials looking for answers.

“Their system really has completely melted down,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN Tuesday night. “From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage.”

“I made clear that our department will be holding them accountable for their responsibilities to customers, both to get them through this situation and to make sure that this can’t happen again,” Buttigieg added.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan apologized to employees and customers in a video posted to the airline’s website Tuesday evening.

“We have some real work to do in making this right,” Jordan said. “For now, I want you to know that we’re committed to that.”

Why is Southwest canceling so many flights?

The issues at Southwest appear to stem from a combination of factors, including the busy holiday travel season and a deadly winter storm that impacted much of the country. Chicago Midway International Airport and Denver International Airport — home to two of Southwest’s largest hubs — were hit especially hard by the storm, which has killed at least 28 people.

Unlike other airlines, Southwest uses a point-to-point system, which means planes go from destination to destination without returning to a hub (Philadelphia International, for instance, is an American Airlines hub). That means bad weather affects more than just singular routes around the country; it backs up the entire system, according to the New York Times.

Adding to the backlog of travelers: Southwest has a policy of not rebooking its passengers on other airlines.

As a result of the storm, flight crews ended up out of place and not in the cities the airlines needed them to be in for operations to continue. That cascaded into the thousands of cancellations for Southwest on Monday and Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jay McVay.

“We’ve been chasing our tails trying to catch up and get back to normal safely,” McVay told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

McVay also acknowledged issues with the airline’s systems, with flight crews unable to coordinate with the company to reschedule assignments, especially as the storm moved east across the United States and impacted more of Southwest’s key hubs.

“So not so much technology as it was sheer manpower to answer all of these calls, and reassign pilots and flight attendants to the flights they need to be on,” McVay said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.