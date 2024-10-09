Spirit Halloween to open Christmas spinoff stores in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs

After Halloween, and in spite of its name, Spirit Halloween is keeping the festive spirit alive with a new holiday concept, transforming select stores into Christmas-themed pop-ups for the season.

The national retailer, best known for its large stock of Halloween costumes and decorations, plans to convert 10 Spirit Halloween stores into a Christmas concept in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. The holiday-themed stores will begin opening in mid-November and operate through the holiday season.

In the region, residents can visit Spirit Christmas stores in Erie, Pa.; Woodbridge, NJ; Marlton, NJ; Brick Township, NJ; and Mays Landing, NJ.

“Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween,” said Nikki Balles, senior director of public relations and brand image.

At the Spirit Christmas stores, customers will be able to shop for stocking stuffers, holiday décor, inflatables, gifts, apparel, and other festive items. The stores will also feature a life-size gingerbread village, where visitors can mail a letter to Santa at the North Pole, or meet him for a Christmas card photo and receive a free digital postcard.

Spirit Halloween, with over 1,500 stores nationwide, is best known for its wide array of Halloween costumes, animatronics, and spooky decorations that has made the chain a must-visit shopping experience for Halloween enthusiasts, every fall. The brand hopes to bring that same level of excitement to the winter holidays with Spirit Christmas.

For a complete list of Spirit Christmas locations and store hours, visit the company’s website.