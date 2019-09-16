The rising dominance of online sports betting over brick-and-mortar retail sportsbooks is not surprising. Online betting, which can be conducted anywhere in the state where it is licensed, accounts for about 85% of all sports betting in neighboring New Jersey, the first state to launch sportsbooks last year following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized bookmaking. New Jersey reported $293.6 million in sports bets in August, or 269% of Pennsylvania’s total handle.