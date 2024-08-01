A Starbucks opening in Center City could be the state’s largest

A new Starbucks is set to open in Center City this year which is slated to be the company’s largest location in Pennsylvania, according to John Betz, the licensee of the location, who is working with his wife and another business partner on the project.

The coffee shop, will be about 4,200 square feet — similar to the size of a high school basketball court. The store is expected to open at 111 S 11th Street within the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital by November or December.

Advertisement

The store will be located in Jefferson’s Gibbon Building, which is near the medical provider’s new 19-story outpatient building. Starbucks is taking over a space that has been occupied by a bank for years, said Betz. Most recently a TD Bank closed there in 2021, he said.

The site still needs to secure a zoning adjustment from the city because of the amount of seating they want to offer, but once open, the Starbucks will have an entrance accessible from the street, and another one within the hospital. The plan currently includes having a “community table” which could be booked by customers for meetings, says Betz, and seating for 42 people in total. Store hours are expected to be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The store will employ around 25 to 30 employees who are expected to be a combination of both full-time and part-time staff, he said. The starting wage of employees will be around $17 an hour.

“One of the honors of our lives…is to be there for those hospital associates, the nurses, the doctors, the administrators and be that little glimpse of normalcy, that bright spot. We take that responsibility to heart,” said Betz, who is a licensee of other Starbucks locations within hospitals in New Jersey.

The location in Center City will be just one block away from a Starbucks that closed at 10th and Chestnut Streets in 2022. That closure was part of over a dozen sites the company announced it would shutter mainly on the West Coast that year. In 2022, Starbucks also announced the opening of a new store at 1709 Chestnut that would be focused on take-out orders only.

Starbucks and other Center City businesses had experienced issues with drug use in their bathrooms, Paul Levy, the president of the Center City District at the time, told the Inquirer in 2022.

The new location at Jefferson will have surveillance cameras that will be located both within and outside the store, says Betz. A security guard from the hospital’s team will also be assigned to the site.

Beyond the location in Center City, Betz is also exploring the possibility of opening two more Starbucks sites with Jefferson, potentially in Washington Township and in Abington. No leases have been signed yet.

A spokesperson for Starbucks confirmed the new store is slated to open this year but did not confirm or deny if it will be the largest in Pennsylvania..

The news of the store opening in Philadelphia comes as workers across Starbucks locations have been unionizing in recent years. Over 470 Starbucks locations have unionized since 2021, and as of April, the union was in the midst of negotiating contracts with the company. The Philadelphia area has 13 unionized Starbucks locations, including one at 16th and Walnut Streets, which joined the union in July.