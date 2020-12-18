Stiles may be an outlier among gasoline stations: It has legions of fans. Set in Mount Laurel for over 50 years, Darlin-Jo Wilson — née Stiles — and her husband, Shawn, have run Stiles Sunoco at Route 38 and Hartford Road, where they fuel and fix cars. In the decades they have been in business, they have donated money and contributed to local car wash fund-raisers, earning overwhelmingly loyalty in the town of a little over 41,000 people.