- Steady snow has started, and up to 11 inches are possible in parts of the region into Thursday morning.
- The storm could also come with a disruptive mix of ice, cold rain, gale-force winds, power outages, and coastal flooding.
- Don’t be surprised if you see or hear “thundersnow” as the storm intensifies Wednesday night.
The forecasts have come with caveats and cautions to rival a prescription-drug commercial, but meteorologists are all certain that the Philadelphia region is about to experience its first major winter storm in 1,000 days.
Steady snow crept into the region during the early afternoon, with the rain/snow line cutting across South Jersey.
The National Weather Service winter storm warning continued for Philadelphia and the collar counties west of the Delaware River for from 4 inches to perhaps 11 inches of snow. Areas just to the east of the river were under a winter weather advisory for 2 to 5 inches. Heavy rains, wind gusts to 60 mph, and moderate coastal flooding were on the menu for the Shore.
Philadelphia and areas to the southwest also could see some freezing rain, the weather service said.
But befitting these strange times this is a rather peculiar storm, and even as the first flakes were falling, the forecasts essentially call for snow mixed with an unusual degree of uncertainty, with forecasters very much sitting on the snow fence.
A few inches were trimmed back from the forecasts during the afternoon. Mike Gorse, a winter storm specialist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly said computer guidance was showing a more-aggressive intrusion of warm air aloft that would cause snow to mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain earlier than anticipated.
The weather service said the heaviest precipitation was expected in the late afternoon and early evening, possibly accompanied by lightning and thunder. Snowfall rates could approach 1-2 inches an hour in some places, the weather service said.
Philadelphia itself was somewhat of a microcosm of the storm’s disruptive — and snow-bust — potential. As little as 3 inches might fall in the lowlands of Philadelphia International Airport, the official measuring site, and 6 to 8 elsewhere in the city.
Holding the key to snow totals would be a 2,000-foot-deep layer of air about 2 miles above the atmosphere, said Greg Postel, winter-storm expert at the Weather Channel. The storm is expected to lure an upper-level nose of warm air from above the Atlantic, where water temperatures are in the upper 40s. That would cause falling snow to melt and become rain. If it refreezes, it will come down as sleet, cutting accumulations. Sleet accumulates at about a third of the rate of snowflakes.
Gorse said the warm layer might penetrate a tad farther westward, and that would reduce snow totals in and around Philadelphia.
The unusual projected path of the storm makes the warming more likely, Postel added. Most big snows around here are generated by storms forming off the North Carolina or Virginia coast, but this is cutting across the Delmarva peninsula before it heads out to sea and makes a left.
Yes, Peco has heard all about this, and so have the highway departments, officials assure and they are all taking requisite precautions.
Temperatures had crept just above freezing in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and with borderline readings, the flakes are likely to be water-laden and weighty, and that could lead to power outages, the weather service said. They could be a major problem for SEPTA’s power lines, said Scott Sauer, assistant general manager.
SEPTA said it would keep the Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines running all night. It had not yet made any alterations in regional rail or bus routes but advised customers to monitor SEPTA’s social media accounts for cancellations or detours.
Given the new moon, which actually has a stronger tidal pull than the full moon, and the potential for onshore wind gusts to 60 40 mph, moderate coastal flooding is expected with high tide Thursday morning at the Shore, and minor flooding late Wednesday, the weather service said.
With all the volatility, the forecast has remained remarkably unchanged in the last 48 hours, and officials assure that utility and highways crews are all over it.
This would be the region’s first significant snowfall since March 2018, and the region hasn’t experienced an inch since March 2019.
The one question that forecasters couldn’t answer with any certainty on Wednesday would be one that most people would care about: “How much for Philly?”
Inquirer staff writer Pat Madej contributed to this article.