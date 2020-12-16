Holding the key to snow totals would be a 2,000-foot-deep layer of air about 2 miles above the atmosphere, said Greg Postel, winter-storm expert at the Weather Channel. The storm is expected to lure an upper-level nose of warm air from above the Atlantic, where water temperatures are in the upper 40s. That would cause falling snow to melt and become rain. If it refreezes, it will come down as sleet, cutting accumulations. Sleet accumulates at about a third of the rate of snowflakes.