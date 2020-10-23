Law enforcement agents say they learned of the fraud after spotting posts on social media that sought to recruit participants. The alleged leaders created counterfeit checks and enlisted co-conspirators from Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas to share their personal information so new accounts could be created. Counterfeit checks were then deposited in those accounts. The ringleaders allegedly withdrew funds before the banks could determine that the checks were fake.