Stoudts Brewing Co., a 1980s pioneer in the Pennsylvania craft brewing industry, will close in early spring, the Adamstown company said Monday.
“This was a difficult decision to make,” founder Carol Stoudt said, “but we’re not moving enough volume to justify the expense of keeping the brewery open. However, we’re not closing the doors to any business opportunities that could help the Stoudts brand live on.”
When Stoudt opened in 1987, it was the only microbrewery in Pennsylvania. That was well before the industry took off in the region with the founding in the 1990s of companies like Victory, Yards, and Dogfish Head.
William Reed, co-owner of the Standard Tap and Johnny Brenda’s and himself an early player in the Philadelphia brewing scene, said he was sorry to hear the news.
“She was a pioneer, both straight up as a brewer and as a women in brewing. One of the greats. So many people look up to her,” Reed said.
One challenge for Stoudt was the beer world’s obsession in IPA. “That was never their identity. It’s like a perfect, crisp Pilsner is how I think of Stoudts,” Reed said.
A news release on the company’s web site said Stoudt was preparing to retire.
Other businesses at the Adamstown location, a restaurant and pub, a beer garden that hosts weddings and event, a bakery, and an antiques mall, will continue, the release said.